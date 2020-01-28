New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

ABC opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

