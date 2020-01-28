New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AMETEK worth $29,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 640.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

