New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,896 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,138,000 after buying an additional 211,349 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $22,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 166,791 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 71,396 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

