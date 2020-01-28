New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,591 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $33,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

FITB opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.