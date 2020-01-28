Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Trading Up 3.7%

Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.81, approximately 10,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Newgioco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

