NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $6,795,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 137.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $184.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.