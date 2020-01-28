NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $180,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 372.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.88.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $282.89 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.00 and its 200-day moving average is $265.06.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

