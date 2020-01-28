NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

