Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.19.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -137.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $240,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

