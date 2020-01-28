NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $4.66. NIO shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 101,394,922 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on NIO. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 416,419 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

