Niobio Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $87,537.00 and $110.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.