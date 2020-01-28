Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 81.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LOGM opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.