Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,490,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 62,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

