Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Down to $0.89

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.89. Noble shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 45,751 shares.

NE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $222.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Noble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Noble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,327,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 512,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noble by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 931,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

