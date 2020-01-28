Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 960,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

