NoLimitCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,631.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $434,631.00 and approximately $4,963.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,486,656 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.