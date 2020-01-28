Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 863,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

