Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

