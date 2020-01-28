Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

