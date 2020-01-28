Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,704,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of MMP opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

