Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.