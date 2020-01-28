Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 478.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.