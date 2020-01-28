Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 8,067.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,666,000.

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

