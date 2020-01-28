Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.