Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

