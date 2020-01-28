Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 990,899 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 368,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

