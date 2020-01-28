Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 11,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,863. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

