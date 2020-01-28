Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 294 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 17,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 15,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 68,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.04. 2,815,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

