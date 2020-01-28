Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 3,675 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 215,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,006. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51.

