Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,943,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $213.20. 17,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

