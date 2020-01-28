Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,798,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 68,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. 1,260,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,999. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.