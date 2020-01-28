Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881 over the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. 27,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.