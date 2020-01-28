Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in General Electric by 103.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in General Electric by 903.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 398,868 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,740,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.