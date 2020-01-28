Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $8.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,442.50. The stock had a trading volume of 261,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,269.67. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

