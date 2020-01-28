Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

