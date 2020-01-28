Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.45. The stock had a trading volume of 170,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,298. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $121.93.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

