Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $76.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

