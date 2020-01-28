Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $76.32.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

