Novacoin (NVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $790.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $778,071.00 and $790.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00050040 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,078.29 or 1.00864595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00036883 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

