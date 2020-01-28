Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 825.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.

About Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

