Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.87

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 294338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

