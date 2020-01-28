NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $227.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $240.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.