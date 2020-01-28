NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.23. 3,741,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $259.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day moving average is $197.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

