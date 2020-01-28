Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

OCSL stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

