Obseva SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Obseva in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Obseva alerts:

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OBSV. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obseva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Obseva has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Obseva by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Obseva by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Obseva by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.