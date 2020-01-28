Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Update

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OBCI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 97,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.95. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

