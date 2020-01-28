Oconee Federal Financial to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:OFED opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 18.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

