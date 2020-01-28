Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.50. Office Depot shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 5,351,106 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Office Depot alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,814,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after buying an additional 1,031,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,594 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,593,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 143,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.