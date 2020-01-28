OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, 1,319 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.