OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.28

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and traded as low as $7.22. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 25,840 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

